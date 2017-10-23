Edition:
Oi SA (OIBR4.SA)

OIBR4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

3.93BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.31 (-7.31%)
Prev Close
R$ 4.24
Open
R$ 4.08
Day's High
R$ 4.18
Day's Low
R$ 3.91
Volume
8,378,700
Avg. Vol
2,405,137
52-wk High
R$ 5.57
52-wk Low
R$ 1.87

Oi S.A. is an integrated telecommunications service provider in Brazil. The Company is a switched fixed-line telephony services (STFC) concessionaire. It is engaged in the provision of STFC as a local and intraregional long-distance carrier. Its segments include Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and SMEs/Corporate. It... (more)

Beta: 1.07
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 3,841.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 825.76
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

Oi creditors meeting put off again by bankruptcy judge

SAO PAULO The judge overseeing phone carrier Oi SA's bankruptcy protection case has agreed again to postpone the creditors assembly that was originally scheduled for Monday until Friday Nov. 10, the company said in a securities filing.

12:02am BST

23 Oct 2017

Brazil telecoms regulator rejects Oi's proposed fine-for-investment swap

SAO PAULO, Oct 23 Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel has rejected a request by debt-laden carrier Oi SA to swap billions of reais in regulatory fines for new investments, the regulator said in a statement on Monday, a fresh setback for the company's ongoing judicial reorganization.

23 Oct 2017

Brazil's watchdog to reject Oi plan to swap fines for investments -paper

BRASILIA, Oct 23 Brazil's telecoms regulator Anatel on Monday is set to reject a request by indebted telecoms company Oi SA to swap almost 5 billion reais ($1.57 billion) in regulatory fines for new investments, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo said on Monday.

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Brazil judge gives creditors more time to work out Oi restructuring

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 The judge overseeing phone carrier Oi SA's bankruptcy case agreed on Friday to give creditors and the company more time to reconcile competing restructuring proposals, 16 months into Brazil's largest in-court reorganization.

21 Oct 2017

Brazil court postpones Oi creditors assembly to Nov. 6

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 The judge overseeing phone carrier Oi SA bankruptcy protection case agreed on Friday to postpone the creditors assembly that was scheduled for Monday to Monday, Nov. 6, court documents showed.

20 Oct 2017

Brazil's Oi ready for Monday creditors meeting, CEO says

BRASILIA, Oct 20 Debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is "totally prepared" for a creditors assembly on Monday, but the group will continue conversations should a petition by bondholders to delay the meeting be approved, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Creditors request delay of Oi assembly -sources

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 19 Creditors including state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA, development bank BNDES and groups representing bondholders on Thursday requested the delay of Monday's creditors assembly of Brazilian phone company Oi SA, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

20 Oct 2017

20 Oct 2017

Brazil's Anatel to meet Monday on Oi fine-for-investment swap -source

BRASILIA, Oct 19 The board of Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel will meet on Monday morning to analyze a request by indebted carrier Oi SA to swap billions of reais in regulatory fines for new investments, a source with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

19 Oct 2017
