Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS)

OILI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

344.95INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.15 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs339.80
Open
Rs339.70
Day's High
Rs346.30
Day's Low
Rs336.95
Volume
526,708
Avg. Vol
658,612
52-wk High
Rs371.25
52-wk Low
Rs257.10

About

Oil India Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing crude oil and natural gas. The Company's segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas, LPG, Pipeline Transportation and Others. It owns and operates approximately 10 drilling rigs and over 10 work-over rigs, besides charter hiring drilling rigs based on... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs264,848.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 756.60
Dividend: 4.75
Yield (%): 4.07

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about OILI.NS

UPDATE 1-Cairn Oil and Gas to invest $4.6 bln in new exploration

* Acting CEO says Cairn keen to partner Indian state firms (Adds detail, quotes, context)

09 Oct 2017

Exclusive - India's plan to sell stakes in producing fields to hit state explorers' profit - sources

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India plans to offer stakes of up to 60 percent in oil and gas fields owned by state energy companies that are already in production to private firms, five sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that would hit revenues of state explorers.

27 Sep 2017

EXCLUSIVE-India may offer up to 60 pct stakes in producing fields to private companies -sources

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 27 India plans to offer stakes of up to 60 percent in oil and gas fields owned by state energy companies that are already under production to private firms, said five government and company sources with knowledge of the matter.

27 Sep 2017

India tightens scrutiny of oil, gas fields to boost output

NEW DELHI, June 28 India has intensified monitoring of oil and gas fields handed to state explorers as the South Asian nation seeks to cut dependence on imports and boost local output, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

28 Jun 2017
