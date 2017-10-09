Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS)

UPDATE 1-Cairn Oil and Gas to invest $4.6 bln in new exploration * Acting CEO says Cairn keen to partner Indian state firms (Adds detail, quotes, context)

Exclusive - India's plan to sell stakes in producing fields to hit state explorers' profit - sources NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India plans to offer stakes of up to 60 percent in oil and gas fields owned by state energy companies that are already in production to private firms, five sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that would hit revenues of state explorers.

