Omaxe Ltd (OMAX.NS)
OMAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
208.20INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.45 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs204.75
Open
Rs204.70
Day's High
Rs208.50
Day's Low
Rs204.55
Volume
679,396
Avg. Vol
586,182
52-wk High
Rs215.70
52-wk Low
Rs154.75
About
Omaxe Limited is engaged in real estate activities. The Company is engaged in the business of providing infrastructure facilities, which include housing and real estate development. Its segments include Real Estate, Construction and Others. The Real Estate segment is engaged in promotion, construction, development and sale of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs36,168.58
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|182.90
|Dividend:
|0.70
|Yield (%):
|0.35
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Omaxe says Sunil Goel resigns as joint MD
Sept 28 Omaxe Ltd * Says Sunil Goel, joint managing director of co, resigns Source text - http://bit.ly/2wlnPrb Further company coverage: