Old Mutual PLC (OML.L)

OML.L on London Stock Exchange

195.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.90 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
197.20
Open
196.00
Day's High
197.30
Day's Low
194.90
Volume
3,828,189
Avg. Vol
8,519,636
52-wk High
229.84
52-wk Low
182.30

Old Mutual plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company's business activities include life assurance, asset management business, banking, and property and casualty The Company's segments include Emerging Markets, Nedbank, Old Mutual Wealth and Institutional Asset Management. The Other segment includes central... (more)

Beta: 1.62
Market Cap(Mil.): £9,677.39
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,932.41
Dividend: 3.53
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.31 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 5.50 14.09

BRIEF-Old Mutual completes stake sale in life insurance JV to Kotak Mahindra Bank

* COMPLETED SALE OF 26% STAKE IN KOTAK MAHINDRA OLD MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE TO ITS JOINT VENTURE PARTNER KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

13 Oct 2017

INTERVIEW-Old Mutual may sell China, Latam businesses in break-up

LONDON, Oct 5 Old Mutual may sell subsidiaries in China, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay as part of its planned break-up, the chief executive of the financial services group said on Thursday.

05 Oct 2017

Dividend return and credit rating hint bolster Tesco's recovery

LONDON Britain's Tesco said it would pay a dividend for the first time in three years and was close to getting its debt back to investment grade status, signaling further progress in its recovery from crisis under Chief Executive Dave Lewis. | Video

04 Oct 2017

UPDATE 4-Dividend return and credit rating hint bolster Tesco's recovery

* Shares fall as much as 4 percent (Adds detail from media briefing, updates shares)

04 Oct 2017

Tesco's first dividend since 2014 crisis cements recovery

LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said it would pay a dividend for the first time in three years, signalling further progress in its recovery from crisis under Chief Executive Dave Lewis.

04 Oct 2017

Old Mutual sets deadline for bids for Buxton funds business - sources

LONDON Suitors for Old Mutual's asset management arm run by veteran British investor Richard Buxton have until Sept. 29 to submit tentative bids for the business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

15 Sep 2017

Old Mutual sets deadline for bids for Buxton funds business -sources

LONDON, Sept 14 Suitors for Old Mutual's asset management arm run by veteran British investor Richard Buxton have until Sept. 29 to submit tentative bids for the business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

14 Sep 2017

Old Mutual Wealth splits funds unit into two

LONDON, Sept 2 The wealth management business of Anglo-South African insurer and financial services group Old Mutual has split its fund management business into two and is also considering a spin-off of one of the units, led by veteran British fund manager Richard Buxton.

02 Sep 2017

MEDIA-Fund manager Buxton to lead Old Mutual buyout - Sky News

LONDON, Sept 2 -- Source link: (http://news.sky.com/story/star-city-fund-manager-buxton-to-lead-25bn-old-mutual-buyout-11017065) -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by London bureau)

02 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Barclays Africa says Old Mutual acquires interest in ordinary shares

* HAS RECEIVED FORMAL NOTIFICATION THAT OLD MUTUAL HAS, IN AGGREGATE, ACQUIRED AN INTEREST IN ORDINARY SHARES OF CO

23 Aug 2017
