Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC.BO)

India's ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation may consider selling its stake in other state firms to partly fund its acquisition of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said.

Exclusive - India's plan to sell stakes in producing fields to hit state explorers' profit - sources NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India plans to offer stakes of up to 60 percent in oil and gas fields owned by state energy companies that are already in production to private firms, five sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that would hit revenues of state explorers.

UPDATE 1-India ONGC strikes 'good' offshore oil, gas find -sources * Opens up new area for exploration around Mumbai High (Adds share price)

Exclusive - India to bid for Israel oil-and-gas exploration blocks: minister NEW DELHI/JERUSALEM Indian state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp plans to bid for Israeli offshore oil-and-gas exploration blocks, India's oil minister told Reuters, the first major deal between the two countries since a groundbreaking trip by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July.

BRIEF-India's HPCL to buy U.S. crude oil in few months * India's HPCL exec says integration with ONGC will not affect co's investment plans

BRIEF-Mineral Hill's Oil & Natural Gas says agreement signed with Danish based financial services Co * Mineral Hill Industries - agreement signed with a Danish based financial services co to assist with issue of bond created to develop opl-236 project

BRIEF-BP, India's Reliance have ongoing business with ONGC despite disputes- Reliance * BP, India's Reliance have ongoing businesses with ONGC despite disputes

Exclusive: Rosneft, partners to invest over $8 billion in Russia's offshore energy sector MOSCOW Rosneft and its partners plan to invest 480 billion roubles ($8.4 billion) in developing Russia's offshore energy industry in the next five years, part of a bid to boost output from new areas, the Russian oil major told Reuters.

