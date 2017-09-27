Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC.NS)
176.00INR
11:23am BST
Rs4.30 (+2.50%)
Rs171.70
Rs171.50
Rs177.25
Rs171.05
10,817,861
7,565,213
Rs211.80
Rs155.20
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs2,231,058.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|12,833.24
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|3.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
India's ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal
NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation may consider selling its stake in other state firms to partly fund its acquisition of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said.
Exclusive - India's plan to sell stakes in producing fields to hit state explorers' profit - sources
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India plans to offer stakes of up to 60 percent in oil and gas fields owned by state energy companies that are already in production to private firms, five sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that would hit revenues of state explorers.
UPDATE 1-India ONGC strikes 'good' offshore oil, gas find -sources
* Opens up new area for exploration around Mumbai High (Adds share price)
Exclusive - India to bid for Israel oil-and-gas exploration blocks: minister
NEW DELHI/JERUSALEM Indian state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp plans to bid for Israeli offshore oil-and-gas exploration blocks, India's oil minister told Reuters, the first major deal between the two countries since a groundbreaking trip by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July.
BRIEF-India's HPCL to buy U.S. crude oil in few months
* India's HPCL exec says integration with ONGC will not affect co's investment plans
BRIEF-Mineral Hill's Oil & Natural Gas says agreement signed with Danish based financial services Co
* Mineral Hill Industries - agreement signed with a Danish based financial services co to assist with issue of bond created to develop opl-236 project
BRIEF-BP, India's Reliance have ongoing business with ONGC despite disputes- Reliance
* BP, India's Reliance have ongoing businesses with ONGC despite disputes
Exclusive: Rosneft, partners to invest over $8 billion in Russia's offshore energy sector
MOSCOW Rosneft and its partners plan to invest 480 billion roubles ($8.4 billion) in developing Russia's offshore energy industry in the next five years, part of a bid to boost output from new areas, the Russian oil major told Reuters.
India Markets Weekahead: Maintain liquidity and watch out for a correction
Some of the most awaited events of month took place in the past week but they failed to meaningfully sway the stock markets. The RBI maintained status quo as expected while the UK election threw up an unexpected outcome. The main indexes ended flat as a result.