Ontex Group NV (ONTEX.BR)

ONTEX.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

28.95EUR
10:08am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.17 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
€29.12
Open
€29.01
Day's High
€29.25
Day's Low
€28.88
Volume
48,072
Avg. Vol
142,959
52-wk High
€33.74
52-wk Low
€24.20

Ontex Group NV is a Belgium-based company, which operates in the manufacturing sector of industry. The Company is a producer of disposable personal hygiene solutions for babies, women and adults. It offers a range of such products as baby diapers, baby pants, baby wet wipes, pads, pantyliners, tampons, light incontinence... (more)

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,428.83
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 82.35
Dividend: 0.55
Yield (%): 1.31

P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

BRIEF-Ontex announces investment for new production site in Poland

* ONTEX ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT FOR NEW PRODUCTION SITE IN POLAND

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Ontex enters into a new credit facilities agreement

* ‍HAS ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT FACILITIES AGREEMENT WITH ITS BANKS FOR AN AMOUNT OF EUR 900 MILLION IN TOTAL.​

27 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Belgian diaper maker Ontex misses Q2 consensus, shares slide

July 27 Belgian diaper maker Ontex posted a 12.8 percent increase in second-quarter profit on Thursday, but its shares fell after it missed analysts' expectations due to weaker-than-expected demand and rising raw material costs.

27 Jul 2017

Diaper maker Ontex misses Q2 consensus as market growth lags

July 27 Belgian diaper maker Ontex on Thursday posted a 12.8 percent increase in second-quarter profit, narrowly missing market expectations as market growth for core segments was lower than anticipated and raw materials continue to weigh.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ontex Group H1 adjusted net profit of EUR 71.5 million, up 8.8% yoy

* ‍H1 REPORTED REVENUE UP 22%: LFL REVENUE GROWTH IN ALL 5 DIVISIONS AND 3 CATEGORIES​

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ontex Group Q1 adjusted EBITDA at 70.0 million euros

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 70.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 68.6 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

10 May 2017
