Ophir Energy PLC (OPHR.L)
67.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
67.75
--
--
--
--
798,920
103.41
67.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£523.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|706.24
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
BRIEF-Ophir awarded upstream construction contract
* OPHIR EQUATORIAL GUINEA (BLOCK R) LTD, HAS AWARDED UPSTREAM CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR FORTUNA FLNG PROJECT TO SUBSEA INTEGRATION ALLIANCE
BRIEF-Joint venture of Subsea 7 and Schlumberger wins Ophir Energy contract
* Subsea 7 announced contracts awarded to Subsea Integration Alliance
Ophir Energy first-half revenue surges on higher commodity prices
Oil and natural gas producer Ophir Energy Plc on Thursday reported a 69.5 percent rise in first-half revenue, helped by higher commodity prices.
Ophir to cut 15 percent jobs amid oil price glut
Ophir Energy Plc will cut about 15 percent of its global workforce, the UK oil and gas explorer said on Wednesday, as low oil prices force producers to trim costs.
July 12 Ophir Energy Plc will cut about 15 percent of its global workforce, the UK oil and gas explorer said on Wednesday, as low oil prices force producers to trim costs.
July 12 Ophir Energy Plc will cut about 15 percent of its global workforce, the UK oil and gas explorer said on Wednesday, as low oil prices force oil producers to trim costs.
July 7 British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy's Chief Operating Officer William Higgs will step down as the company reduces costs by cutting staff positions at its London headquarters, the company said on Friday.
Energy firm Ophir's chief operating officer to step down
British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy's Chief Operating Officer William Higgs will step down as the company reduces costs by cutting staff positions at its London headquarters, the company said on Friday.
July 7 British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy's Chief Operating Officer William Higgs will step down as the company reduces costs by cutting staff positions at its London headquarters, the company said on Friday.
BRIEF-Ophir Energy signs new lending facility based on Asian assets
* Signed a new us$250 million reserve based lending facility ("rbl") secured against group's producing assets in southeast asia
Earnings vs. Estimates
