Ophir Energy PLC (OPHR.L)

OPHR.L on London Stock Exchange

67.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
67.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
798,920
52-wk High
103.41
52-wk Low
67.00

About

Ophir Energy plc is an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Asia and Africa. The principal activity of the Company is the development of offshore and deepwater oil and gas exploration assets. The Company's geographical segments are Africa, Asia and are head-quartered in London, United Kingdom. In... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.58
Market Cap(Mil.): £523.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 706.24
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

BRIEF-Ophir awarded upstream construction contract

* OPHIR EQUATORIAL GUINEA (BLOCK R) LTD, HAS AWARDED UPSTREAM CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR FORTUNA FLNG PROJECT TO SUBSEA INTEGRATION ALLIANCE

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Joint venture of Subsea 7 and Schlumberger wins Ophir Energy contract

* Subsea 7 announced contracts awarded to Subsea Integration Alliance

02 Oct 2017

Ophir Energy first-half revenue surges on higher commodity prices

Oil and natural gas producer Ophir Energy Plc on Thursday reported a 69.5 percent rise in first-half revenue, helped by higher commodity prices.

14 Sep 2017

Ophir to cut 15 percent jobs amid oil price glut

Ophir Energy Plc will cut about 15 percent of its global workforce, the UK oil and gas explorer said on Wednesday, as low oil prices force producers to trim costs.

12 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Energy firm Ophir's chief operating officer to step down

July 7 British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy's Chief Operating Officer William Higgs will step down as the company reduces costs by cutting staff positions at its London headquarters, the company said on Friday.

07 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ophir Energy signs new lending facility based on Asian assets

* Signed a new us$250 million reserve based lending facility ("rbl") secured against group's producing assets in southeast asia

21 Jun 2017
