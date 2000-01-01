Edition:
United Kingdom

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

OR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.04CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
$16.03
Open
$15.96
Day's High
$16.21
Day's Low
$15.95
Volume
156,978
Avg. Vol
371,258
52-wk High
$17.58
52-wk Low
$11.90

Chart for

About

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Osisko) is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other interests in Canada and across the world. The Company's assets include the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Malartic, Quebec and Eleonore mine, located in the James Bay area in Quebec. It... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.46
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,566.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 156.98
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 1.22

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates