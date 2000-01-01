Edition:
United Kingdom

Orient Cement Ltd (ORCE.NS)

ORCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

158.45INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.80 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs157.65
Open
Rs158.00
Day's High
Rs159.85
Day's Low
Rs158.00
Volume
294,955
Avg. Vol
273,247
52-wk High
Rs182.75
52-wk Low
Rs114.80

Chart for

About

Orient Cement Limited is an India-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sales of cement. The Company's products include Birla A1 Premium Cement, Birla A1 Premium Cement-OPC 53 Grade and Birla A1 Premium Cement-OPC 43 Grade. The Company's product mix includes ordinary Portland cement (OPC) and Pozzolana Portland cement... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.79
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs31,754.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 204.87
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates