Orpea SA (ORP.PA)

BRIEF-Orpea H1 EBITDA up 17.4 percent at 258.8 million euros * H1 EBITDA EUR 258.8 MILLION, UP 17.4 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Orpea expands into Brazil and Portugal and redeems early its ORNANE 2020 bonds​ * ‍ANNOUNCES TODAY ITS EXPANSION INTO BRAZIL AND PORTUGAL AND EARLY REDEMPTION OF ITS ORNANE 2020 BONDS​

REFILE-BRIEF-Orpea reports 10.5 pct growth in H1 revenues, confirms target * ROBUST INCREASE OF +10.5% IN H1 2017 REVENUES TO €1,525.9M‍​

BRIEF-HNA elderly care service announces partnership with Orpea to expand dementia care program * SAYS PARTNERING WITH FRANCE'S ORPEA SA TO EXPAND AND PROMOTE HNA ELDERLY CARE SERVICE'S DEMENTIA CARE PROGRAM Source text: http://prn.to/2sxAoBS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)