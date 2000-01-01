Oriental Weavers Carpet Co SAE (ORWE.CA)
ORWE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
18.15EGP
1:29pm BST
18.15EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
£0.13 (+0.72%)
£0.13 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
£18.02
£18.02
Open
£18.28
£18.28
Day's High
£18.50
£18.50
Day's Low
£17.95
£17.95
Volume
236,175
236,175
Avg. Vol
268,954
268,954
52-wk High
£20.25
£20.25
52-wk Low
£8.20
£8.20
About
Oriental Weavers Carpet Co. SAE is an Egypt-based company that is principally engaged in the production and sale of machine-woven carpets and rugs for the residential, commercial and hospitality industries. The Company offers various lines of area rugs, as well as manufactures woven goblins and tapestries. The Company also... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£8,410.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|450.00
|Dividend:
|1.40
|Yield (%):
|6.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|38.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.12
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|14.09