Osram Licht AG (OSRn.DE)

Germany's Siemens ends Osram chapter with $1.4 billion stake sale BERLIN German engineering firm Siemens has sold its remaining 17 percent stake in Osram Licht for 1.2 billion euros (1.06 billion pounds) to institutional investors, severing links with the lighting group.

Germany's Siemens ends Osram chapter with $1.4 billion stake sale BERLIN German engineering firm Siemens has sold its remaining 17 percent stake in Osram Licht for 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to institutional investors, severing links with the lighting group.

Siemens' Osram share sale to be at up to 3 percent discount: source BERLIN Siemens is telling investors to expect a discount of up to 3 percent to the closing market price on the sale of its stake in Osram Licht , a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Siemens' Osram share sale to be at up to 3 pct discount -source BERLIN, Oct 4 Siemens is telling investors to expect a discount of up to 3 percent to the closing market price on the sale of its stake in Osram Licht, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Germany's Siemens to sell stake in Osram Licht BERLIN, Oct 4 German engineering firm Siemens has decided to sell its 17 percent stake in lighting group Osram Licht to institutional investors.

BRIEF-Osram Licht buys U.S. firm Digital Lumens * Says acquisition of digital lumens strengthens portfolio for internet of things (iot) applications based on connected lighting systems in industrial buildings Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

Osram agrees to buy U.S. software provider Digital Lumens: source MUNICH, Germany Germany's Osram has agreed to buy U.S.-based software provider Digital Lumens for a mid-double-digit million-dollar sum, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Osram agrees to buy U.S. software provider Digital Lumens-source MUNICH, Germany, Aug 23 Germany's Osram has agreed to buy U.S.-based software provider Digital Lumens for a mid-double-digit million-dollar sum, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Osram seeks further acquisitions after high-tech drives up profit FRANKFURT, July 27 German lighting group Osram reported stronger sales and core profit for its third quarter, driven by automotive and infrared semiconductors, and bought a stake in Canada's LeddarTech to strengthen its position in autonomous driving.