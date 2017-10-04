Edition:
Osram Licht AG (OSRn.DE)

OSRn.DE on Xetra

63.12EUR
11:03am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.48 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
€63.60
Open
€63.72
Day's High
€63.80
Day's Low
€63.12
Volume
71,861
Avg. Vol
321,914
52-wk High
€73.51
52-wk Low
€46.65

Osram Licht AG is a Germany-based company active in the field of lighting fixtures. The Company develops and manufactures lamps, lighting systems, electronic control gears, opto semiconductors such as light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as luminaries, light management systems and lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor... (more)

Beta: 0.94
Market Cap(Mil.): €6,700.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 104.69
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 1.56

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.37 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.34 10.90
ROE: -- 8.93 14.09

Germany's Siemens ends Osram chapter with $1.4 billion stake sale

BERLIN German engineering firm Siemens has sold its remaining 17 percent stake in Osram Licht for 1.2 billion euros (1.06 billion pounds) to institutional investors, severing links with the lighting group.

04 Oct 2017

Siemens' Osram share sale to be at up to 3 percent discount: source

BERLIN Siemens is telling investors to expect a discount of up to 3 percent to the closing market price on the sale of its stake in Osram Licht , a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

04 Oct 2017

Germany's Siemens to sell stake in Osram Licht

BERLIN, Oct 4 German engineering firm Siemens has decided to sell its 17 percent stake in lighting group Osram Licht to institutional investors.

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Osram Licht buys U.S. firm Digital Lumens

* Says acquisition of digital lumens strengthens portfolio for internet of things (iot) applications based on connected lighting systems in industrial buildings Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

23 Aug 2017

Osram agrees to buy U.S. software provider Digital Lumens: source

MUNICH, Germany Germany's Osram has agreed to buy U.S.-based software provider Digital Lumens for a mid-double-digit million-dollar sum, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

23 Aug 2017

Osram seeks further acquisitions after high-tech drives up profit

FRANKFURT, July 27 German lighting group Osram reported stronger sales and core profit for its third quarter, driven by automotive and infrared semiconductors, and bought a stake in Canada's LeddarTech to strengthen its position in autonomous driving.

27 Jul 2017

Continental, Osram plan vehicle lighting joint venture: Wirtschaftswoche

BERLIN Germany's Continental and Osram are planning to set up a joint venture to develop lighting products for the automotive industry, German business weekly Wirtschaftswoche said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

12 Jul 2017
