Patrizia Immobilien AG (P1ZGn.DE)

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires global 'fund of funds' business * PATRIZIA ACQUIRES GLOBAL 'FUND OF FUNDS' BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Patrizia immobilien ‍wins 200 mln eur pan-european portfolio mandate​ * Says ‍fund will focus on office, hotel and residential assets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires Munich’s boutique Ruby Hotel‍​ * ACQUISITION TAKES PATRIZIA’S HOTEL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO TO EUR 700 MILLION Source text - http://bit.ly/2xekQFs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires over 300 new apartments in Dublin area * ACQUIRES OF A EUR 130 MILLION PROJECT TO DEVELOP HIGH-QUALITY RENTAL APARTMENTS IN GREATER DUBLIN‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien buys over 300 new build residential properties in dublin * Says buys over 300 new build residential properties in dublin area for around 130 million eur Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien launches further share buy-back programme * dgap-adhoc: patrizia immobilien ag launches further share buy-back programme in a volume of up to 15 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires mixed-use 'Colosseo' property in Frankfurt‍​ * ‍PURCHASE PRICE WAS NOT DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien H1 operating income at EUR 35.1 mln * ‍IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, TOTAL FEE INCOME INCREASED BY 13.1% TO EUR 88.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 77.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2016​

BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien: public share buy-back offer * DGAP-ADHOC: PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG: PUBLIC SHARE BUY-BACK OFFER