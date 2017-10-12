Pagegroup PLC (PAGE.L)

Banks filling London staffing gaps before Brexit - Hays Global banks are still filling job vacancies in London despite concerns that Brexit could threaten the city's status as a major financial centre, recruiter Hays said on Thursday.

British recruiter PageGroup bemoans Brexit uncertainty International companies are cutting back on hiring and senior staff are reluctant to switch jobs because of uncertainty over Brexit, British recruitment company PageGroup said on Wednesday.

Recruiter PageGroup reports rise in Q3 gross profit Oct 11 Recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.8 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit on Wednesday on growth across all its regions except Britain and said it remained on course to meet full-year profit expectations.

Commentary: Will markets call the Bank of England's bluff again? LONDON In the decade since the collapse of Northern Rock crystallized the UK banking crisis, nobody would have made a single penny betting on the Bank of England raising interest rates.

PageGroup to pay special dividend after first-half profit rise British recruitment company PageGroup will pay a special dividend of 12.73 pence per share after growth in some international markets and operational improvements helped drive a 20.9 percent rise in first-half profit.