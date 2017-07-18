Edition:
Parag Milk Foods Ltd (PAMF.NS)

PAMF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

275.40INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.05 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs275.35
Open
Rs276.00
Day's High
Rs278.50
Day's Low
Rs273.00
Volume
125,583
Avg. Vol
237,932
52-wk High
Rs327.20
52-wk Low
Rs202.00

Parag Milk Foods Limited is engaged in manufacturing and processing of milk and milk products. The Company offers a range of products, which include cheese, ghee, whey proteins, paneer, curd, yoghurt, milk products, liquid milk, milk-based beverages and milk powders. The Company's brands include Gowardhan, under which traditiona... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs22,029.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 84.11
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.19

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about PAMF.NS

BRIEF-RBI adds Parag Milk Foods to foreign investment caution list

* Monitoring of foreign investment by FII/FPIs under PIS in Indian companies - incorporation in caution list – Parag Milk Foods Ltd ‍​

18 Jul 2017
