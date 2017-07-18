Parag Milk Foods Ltd (PAMF.NS)
275.40INR
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Parag Milk Foods Limited is engaged in manufacturing and processing of milk and milk products. The Company offers a range of products, which include cheese, ghee, whey proteins, paneer, curd, yoghurt, milk products, liquid milk, milk-based beverages and milk powders. The Company's brands include Gowardhan, under which traditiona... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-RBI adds Parag Milk Foods to foreign investment caution list
* Monitoring of foreign investment by FII/FPIs under PIS in Indian companies - incorporation in caution list – Parag Milk Foods Ltd