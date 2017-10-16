Pan African Resources PLC (PANJ.J)

Construction resumes at Pan African Resources gold project in South Africa JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 Construction of Pan African Resources 1.7 billion rand ($128 million) project in South Africa to produce gold from mine dumps has resumed after it was halted last week because of community protests, a spokesman said on Monday.

UPDATE 1-Protests halt Pan African Resources gold project in South Africa JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 Construction of Pan African Resources 1.7 billion rand ($126 million) project in South Africa to produce gold from mine dumps has been halted the past two days because of protests and assaults on its workers, its CEO said on Thursday.