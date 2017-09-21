Edition:
Paragon Banking Group PLC (PARA.L)

PARA.L on London Stock Exchange

462.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
462.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
911,957
52-wk High
490.80
52-wk Low
319.89

Paragon Banking Group PLC, formerly The Paragon Group of Companies PLC, is engaged in financial services business. The Company operates as an independent buy-to-let lender, and as a debt purchaser through its Idem Capital division, where it purchases, co-manages and services secured and unsecured consumer loan portfolios. It... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,181.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 265.80
Dividend: 4.70
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

BRIEF-Paragon Group of Companies confirms name change to Paragon Banking

* CONFIRMS NAME CHANGE TOOK PLACE ON SEP 21, IS NOW PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Sep 2017

Paragon to reorganise business lines

LONDON Britain's Paragon Group of Companies said on Thursday it was reorganising its business lines to accelerate its transformation into a diversified banking group and improve efficiency.

21 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 26

July 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.07 pct ahead of the cash market open.

26 Jul 2017

Lender Paragon lending rises $750 million in third quarter

LONDON British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a further 575.7 million pounds ($749.91 million) of new lending in the third quarter, taking the nine-month total of lending and investment to 1.4 billion pounds.

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Paragon Group ‍completes 50.0 mln pounds extension to share buy-back programme​

* Completed 50.0 mln stg extension to its share buy-back programme which was notified to market on 23 November 2016​

04 Jul 2017

Paragon's first-half profit drops, but buy-to-let pipeline robust

British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled as full-year lending volumes topped its expectations.

23 May 2017

