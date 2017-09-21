Paragon Banking Group PLC (PARA.L)

BRIEF-Paragon Group of Companies confirms name change to Paragon Banking * CONFIRMS NAME CHANGE TOOK PLACE ON SEP 21, IS NOW PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Paragon to reorganise business lines LONDON Britain's Paragon Group of Companies said on Thursday it was reorganising its business lines to accelerate its transformation into a diversified banking group and improve efficiency.

Lender Paragon lending rises $750 million in third quarter LONDON British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a further 575.7 million pounds ($749.91 million) of new lending in the third quarter, taking the nine-month total of lending and investment to 1.4 billion pounds.

BRIEF-Paragon Group ‍completes 50.0 mln pounds extension to share buy-back programme​ * Completed 50.0 mln stg extension to its share buy-back programme which was notified to market on 23 November 2016​

Paragon's first-half profit drops, but buy-to-let pipeline robust British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled as full-year lending volumes topped its expectations.

