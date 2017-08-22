Edition:
Parrot SA (PARRO.PA)

PARRO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

10.71EUR
3:49pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
€10.75
Open
€10.75
Day's High
€10.78
Day's Low
€10.66
Volume
19,886
Avg. Vol
74,043
52-wk High
€13.00
52-wk Low
€6.87

About

Parrot SA is a France-based company engaged in the field of telecommunications equipment. The Company designs, develops and markets consumer products for Smart-phones and tablets, as well as technology solutions in Automotive and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) business. Additionally, Parrot designs wireless multimedia products... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.08
Market Cap(Mil.): €321.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 30.17
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.06 10.90
ROE: -- 3.95 14.09

Latest News about PARRO.PA

BRIEF-Parrot H1 operating loss narrows to 42.3‍​ million euros

* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 2.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 67.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Parrot Q2 revenue at EUR ‍​35.1 million, FY 2017 outlook confirmed

* Q2 REVENUE EUR ‍​35.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Parrot Q1 revenues up at 28.6 million euros

* Q1 REVENUES EUR 28.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

15 May 2017
