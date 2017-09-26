Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)

BRIEF-Paysafe investors back takeover of firm by Blackstone/CVC * RESOLUTION OVER PAYSAFE SALE TO FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY CVC WAS PASSED ON A POLL VOTE AT EGM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

U.S. payments firm Vantiv clinches $10 billion deal to buy Worldpay LONDON U.S. credit card processing company Vantiv secured a deal to buy British-based rival Worldpay for 8 billion pounds ($10.4 billion) on Wednesday in a bid to create a $29 billion global payments powerhouse. |

U.S. card firm Vantiv to announce Worldpay deal Wednesday: sources LONDON U.S. credit card payments processor Vantiv has finalised a deal to buy Britain's Worldpay and the transaction is expected to be announced on Wednesday, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

UPDATE 2-U.S. card firm Vantiv to announce Worldpay deal Wednesday - sources * Vantiv has until Aug. 11 to make formal bid (Adds sources on timing, terms of the deal)

Worldpay gets second deadline extension for Vantiv deal LONDON British payments firm Worldpay said on Tuesday the deadline for its long-awaited deal with U.S. suitor Vantiv has been pushed back four days because the two companies need more time to reach a final agreement.

UPDATE 1-Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in H1 adjusted core earnings Aug 8 Payments processing company Paysafe Group said first-half adjusted core earnings rose 17.3 percent, as more people used the company's prepaid digital wallets to make payments.