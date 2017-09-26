Edition:
Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)

PAYS.L on London Stock Exchange

586.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
586.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,895,003
52-wk High
600.53
52-wk Low
229.21

About

Paysafe Group plc (Paysafe), formerly Optimal Payments Plc, is a United Kingdom-based provider of digital payments and transaction-related solutions to businesses and consumers across the world. The Company's segments are Digital Wallets, Payment Processing and Prepaid. The Company's Digital Wallets segments' fees are generated... (more)

Beta: 0.42
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,858.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 488.24
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

BRIEF-Paysafe investors back takeover of firm by Blackstone/CVC

* RESOLUTION OVER PAYSAFE SALE TO FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY CVC WAS PASSED ON A POLL VOTE AT EGM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 Sep 2017

Worldpay gets second deadline extension for Vantiv deal

LONDON British payments firm Worldpay said on Tuesday the deadline for its long-awaited deal with U.S. suitor Vantiv has been pushed back four days because the two companies need more time to reach a final agreement.

08 Aug 2017

