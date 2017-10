Publity AG (PBYG.DE)

BRIEF-Publity sells office complex in Munich * SELLS OFFICE COMPLEX IN MUNICH-UNTERSCHLEIßHEIM WITH PROFIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Publity extends rental agreements in Bielefeld and Aschheim (Munich) * PUBLITY EXTENDS RENTAL AGREEMENTS IN BIELEFELD AND ASCHHEIM (MUNICH)

BRIEF-Publity sells Takko company headquarters in Nordrhein-Westfalen * SELLS TAKKO COMPANY HEADQUARTERS IN NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN

BRIEF-Publity: CEO Thomas Olek's contract extended till 2023 * DGAP-NEWS: PUBLITY AG: THOMAS OLEK'S CONTRACT AS A MEMBER OF THE MANAGING BOARD EXTENDED PREMATURELY THROUGH TO 2023

BRIEF-Publity H1 net income up 31 pct at 5.5 million euros * ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ARE SET TO TOTAL AROUND EUR 5.2 BILLION BY END OF 2017 AND AROUND EUR 7 BILLION BY END OF 2018

BRIEF-Publity says AuM up at 4.0 billion euros * ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT UP AT 4.0 BILLION EUROS FROM 3.2 BILLION EUROS AT THE END OF 2016

BRIEF-Publity H1 net profit up 30 pct at 5.5 million euros * ENJOYS FURTHER HIGHER REVENUES AND EARNINGS IN H1 2017 ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY FIGURES

BRIEF-Publity sells "Office Center Ismaning" to Hallmann Holding Investment GmbH * HAS SOLD "OFFICE CENTER ISMANING" IN ISMANING NEAR MUNICH TO THE AUSTRIAN REAL ESTATE INVESTOR HALLMANN HOLDING INVESTMENT GMBH AFTER A TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD​

BRIEF-Publity buys office property in Wilhelmshaven​ * BUYS OFFICE PROPERTY IN WILHELMSHAVEN FOR PUBLITY PERFORMANCE FUND NO. 8 ​