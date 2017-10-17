Edition:
United Kingdom

PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS)

PCJE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

353.85INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.95 (+2.30%)
Prev Close
Rs345.90
Open
Rs345.35
Day's High
Rs355.95
Day's Low
Rs345.15
Volume
1,080,765
Avg. Vol
2,448,696
52-wk High
Rs395.70
52-wk Low
Rs143.98

Chart for

About

PC Jeweller Limited is a jewelry company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture, retail and export of jewelry. It offers a range of products including 100% hallmarked gold jewelry, certified diamond jewelry and other jewelry, including silver articles, with a focus on diamond jewelry and jewelry for weddings. It... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.70
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs147,508.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 394.36
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.13

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

Latest News about PCJE.NS

BRIEF-PC Jeweller Q2 sales growth rate over 30 pct in domestic business‍​

* Says witnessing growth by SSG and new stores; achieved over 30 percent sales growth rate in q2 in domestic business‍​

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-PC Jeweller June-qtr profit up about 27 pct

* June quarter profit 1.36 billion rupees versus profit of 1.07 billion rupees last year

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-PC Jeweller allots 179.2 mln shares as fully paid-up bonus shares in ratio of 1:1

* Says allotted 179.2 million shares as fully paid-up bonus shares in ratio of 1:1 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u94hZv) Further company coverage:

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-PC Jeweller approves increase in share capital to 7 bln rupees

* Says approved increase in authorized share capital to 7 billion rupees

25 May 2017

BRIEF-PC Jeweller March-qtr profit rises

* PC Jeweller Ltd - March quarter profit 1.10 billion rupees versus 787.8 million rupees

25 May 2017
» More PCJE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates