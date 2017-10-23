Pendragon PLC (PDG.L)

FTSE steadies but profit warnings sink Pendragon, Dialight LONDON Declines among British banks and Mediclinic shares kept gains in check on the UK's main share index on Monday, though engineering group GKN was a bright spot.

Pendragon warns on profit as new car demand falls LONDON Shares in British car dealership Pendragon tumbled as much as 23 percent on Monday after it warned on full-year profit, blaming a fall in demand for new cars and a consequent price correction in the used car market.

