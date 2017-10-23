Edition:
United Kingdom

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L)

PDG.L on London Stock Exchange

23.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.25 (-18.10%)
Prev Close
29.00
Open
23.25
Day's High
25.00
Day's Low
22.25
Volume
15,377,065
Avg. Vol
2,768,304
52-wk High
39.25
52-wk Low
22.25

Chart for

About

Pendragon PLC is an automotive online retailer. The Company's principal market activities are the retailing of used and new vehicles and the service and repair of vehicles (aftersales). Its segments are Stratstone, which consists of its vehicles, truck and commercial vans brand, including the sale of new and used motor cars,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.37
Market Cap(Mil.): £427.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,426.60
Dividend: 0.75
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.14 10.90
ROE: -- 10.41 14.09

Latest News about PDG.L

FTSE steadies but profit warnings sink Pendragon, Dialight

LONDON Declines among British banks and Mediclinic shares kept gains in check on the UK's main share index on Monday, though engineering group GKN was a bright spot.

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-FTSE steadies but profit warnings sink Pendragon, Dialight

* Profit warning slashes Pendragon's shares (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices)

23 Oct 2017

FTSE edges up but profit warnings sink Pendragon, Dialight

LONDON, Oct 23 Britain's main share index started the week with a modest gain, led by engineering group GKN while Mediclinic shares fell after its bid for Spire Healthcare was rebuffed.

23 Oct 2017

Pendragon warns on profit as new car demand falls

LONDON Shares in British car dealership Pendragon tumbled as much as 23 percent on Monday after it warned on full-year profit, blaming a fall in demand for new cars and a consequent price correction in the used car market.

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-UK's Pendragon warns on profit as new car demand falls

LONDON, Oct 23 Shares in British car dealership Pendragon tumbled as much as 23 percent on Monday after it warned on full-year profit, blaming a fall in demand for new cars and a consequent price correction in the used car market.

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

Oct 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 2 points higher at 7,525.5 on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.

23 Oct 2017

UK's Pendragon warns on profit, blames weak demand for new cars

LONDON, Oct 23 British car dealership chain Pendragon on Monday warned on full-year profit, blaming a decline in demand for new cars and the consequent price correction in the used car market.

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Pendragon HY pretax profit up 9.7 pct

* "BELIEVE THAT WE CAN ACHIEVE AT LEAST DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN USED REVENUE IN 2017"

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Pendragon Q1 underlying pretax profit up 17.6 pct

* Strong start to 2017 with significant growth in key market areas of aftersales and used

27 Apr 2017
» More PDG.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More PDG.L Market Views