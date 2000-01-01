Edition:
Patel Engineering Ltd (PENG.NS)

PENG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

75.80INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.25 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs74.55
Open
Rs74.90
Day's High
Rs77.05
Day's Low
Rs74.50
Volume
481,002
Avg. Vol
289,001
52-wk High
Rs107.00
52-wk Low
Rs62.10

About

Patel Engineering Limited is a holding company. The Company is an infrastructure and construction services company, which is engaged in the construction of dams, bridges, tunnels, roads, piling works, industrial structures and other kinds of civil engineering works. The Company operates through Civil Construction, Real Estate... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.59
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs12,143.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 156.99
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

