Patel Engineering Ltd (PENG.NS)
PENG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
75.80INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.25 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs74.55
Open
Rs74.90
Day's High
Rs77.05
Day's Low
Rs74.50
Volume
481,002
Avg. Vol
289,001
52-wk High
Rs107.00
52-wk Low
Rs62.10
About
Patel Engineering Limited is a holding company. The Company is an infrastructure and construction services company, which is engaged in the construction of dams, bridges, tunnels, roads, piling works, industrial structures and other kinds of civil engineering works. The Company operates through Civil Construction, Real Estate... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs12,143.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|156.99
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09