Edition:
United Kingdom

Industrias Penoles SAB de CV (PENOLES.MX)

PENOLES.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

452.60MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-1.46 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
$454.06
Open
$454.20
Day's High
$460.69
Day's Low
$450.10
Volume
279,891
Avg. Vol
250,235
52-wk High
$610.05
52-wk Low
$370.28

Chart for

About

Industrias Penoles SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the mining industry. The Company's activities are divided into four business segments: Precious metals, Base metals, Metallurgical and Others. The Precious metals division is responsible for the extraction and processing of silver and gold concentrates. The Base... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): $185,904.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 397.48
Dividend: 5.44
Yield (%): 1.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 3,559.40 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.22 10.90
ROE: -- 0.34 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates