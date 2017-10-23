Industrias Penoles SAB de CV (PENOLES.MX)
PENOLES.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
452.60MXN
23 Oct 2017
452.60MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-1.46 (-0.32%)
$-1.46 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
$454.06
$454.06
Open
$454.20
$454.20
Day's High
$460.69
$460.69
Day's Low
$450.10
$450.10
Volume
279,891
279,891
Avg. Vol
250,235
250,235
52-wk High
$610.05
$610.05
52-wk Low
$370.28
$370.28
About
Industrias Penoles SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the mining industry. The Company's activities are divided into four business segments: Precious metals, Base metals, Metallurgical and Others. The Precious metals division is responsible for the extraction and processing of silver and gold concentrates. The Base... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$185,904.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|397.48
|Dividend:
|5.44
|Yield (%):
|1.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|3,559.40
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.22
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|0.34
|14.09