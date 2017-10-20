Edition:
United Kingdom

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (PEO.WA)

PEO.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

119.10PLN
1:49pm BST
Change (% chg)

-6.10zł (-4.87%)
Prev Close
125.20zł
Open
124.00zł
Day's High
124.35zł
Day's Low
117.55zł
Volume
1,944,353
Avg. Vol
674,851
52-wk High
147.40zł
52-wk Low
114.30zł

Chart for

About

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Bank Pekao SA) is a Poland-based commercial bank. It offers services to both individual and corporate clients. The Bank’s business is divided into four segments: Retail banking, offering scope of banking activities to the individual customers, small and micro enterprises; Private banking, offering... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.07
Market Cap(Mil.): zł33,425.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 262.47
Dividend: 8.68
Yield (%): 6.82

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about PEO.WA

Poland's PFR fund raises concerns over potential Pekao-Alior merger

WARSAW, Oct 24 A potential merger between Poland's Bank Pekao SA and smaller peer Alior Bank might not benefit Pekao shareholders, a top shareholder said on Tuesday.

8:18am BST

Polish banks Pekao, Alior explore potential merger

WARSAW, Oct 24 Two state-controlled Polish banks Bank Pekao SA and Alior Bank are considering cooperation or a merger, they said on Monday night.

6:22am BST

Fitch Revises Pekao Outlook to Negative; Affirms 4 Leading Polish Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Poland-based Bank Pekao SA (Pekao) and its mortgage bank subsidiary, Pekao Bank Hipoteczny (PBH), to Negative from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of Pekao (A-) and Pekao Bank Hipoteczny (A-), Bank Zachodni WBK (BZ WBK, BBB+), Bank Handlowy w Warszawie (A-) and ING Bank Slaski (A). The

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-UniCredit proposes to remove 5 pct cap on voting rights

MILAN, Sept 21 UniCredit has called a shareholder meeting for Dec. 4 to put new governance proposals to the vote, including removing a 5 percent cap on voting rights and allowing the board to select its own candidates to be directors.

21 Sep 2017

INTERVIEW-EBRD urges Poland to revive privatisations

WARSAW, Sept 12 Poland should lower its "surprising" level of state control over the economy, particularly in the banking and energy sectors, and speed up privatisations, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's president said on Tuesday.

12 Sep 2017

Poland's PZU Q2 profit surges, but below forecasts

WARSAW, Aug 31 PZU SA said on Thursday net profit rose 201 percent year on year in the second quarter as it started to consolidate recently-bought Bank Pekao SA , the second largest Polish lender.

31 Aug 2017

Poland's Bank Pekao to name Krupinski as new CEO - statement

WARSAW, June 14 The supervisory board of Poland's second-largest lender Bank Pekao SA said on Wednesday it plans to name Michal Krupinski as the bank's new chief executive officer.

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-UniCredit completes sale of minority stake in Bank Pekao

* has completed the disposal of a 32.8 percent stake in Bank Pekao to Poland's PZU and PFR for 10.6 billion zlotys

07 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-New CEO of Polish insurer PZU sticks to existing group strategy

WARSAW, May 17 Polish state-run insurer PZU said it will stick to the group's existing strategy under new CEO Pawel Surowka, and a dividend payout of at least 50 percent of net profit this year.

17 May 2017

UPDATE 1-Poland's PZU beats forecasts with 91 pct jump in Q1 net profit

WARSAW, May 17 PZU SA, central and eastern Europe's biggest insurer, reported a 91 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday buoyed by investment results, its car insurance business and a mild winter which meant less compensation for farmers.

17 May 2017
» More PEO.WA News

Earnings vs. Estimates