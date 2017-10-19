Pernod Ricard SA (PERP.PA)

Pernod Ricard beats expectations as China rebound accelerates PARIS Pernod Ricard posted a stronger than expected jump in first-quarter underlying sales, helped by accelerating Chinese demand for its high-margin Martell cognac and its Chivas whisky.

UPDATE 2-Pernod Ricard beats expectations as China rebound accelerates * Shares hit record high (Adds CEO, CFO comments, analyst, shares)

BRIEF-Pernod satisfied with Martell cognac inventory levels - CFO Oct 19 Pernod Ricard finance chief Gilles Boaert tells analysts:

BRIEF-Pernod CEO cautions against extrapolating Q1 China sales growth to full year Oct 19 Pernod Ricard CEO Alexandre Ricard tells Reuters by phone:

Demand in China and U.S. help Pernod Ricard beat Q1 forecasts PARIS, Oct 19 Spirits group Pernod Ricard posted a stronger-than-expected 5.7 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales, helped by higher demand for its Martell cognac and Chivas whisky in China, and by robust growth in its main U.S. market.

Exclusive - Trump selects Washington lawyer Joe Simons to head FTC: official WASHINGTON President Donald Trump has selected Joseph Simons, an antitrust attorney from a Washington law firm, to head the Federal Trade Commission, a White House official said on Wednesday.

Fitch Affirms Brown-Forman's Ratings at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative (The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brown-Forman Corporation's (Brown-Forman) ratings including the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Brown-Forman's affirmation and Outlook revision to Stable reflects an improving financial profile due to expectations for dec

BRIEF-Pernod Ricard CFO says group looking at targeted acquisitions Aug 31 Pernod Ricard CFO Gillles Bogaert tells Reuters:

BRIEF-Pernod eyes improvement in India sales from Q2 FY 2017/18 * China sales up 2 percent in fy 2016/17 versus 9 percent decline in fy 2015/16