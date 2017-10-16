Persistent Systems Ltd (PERS.NS)
PERS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
655.60INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.10 (-1.81%)
Prev Close
Rs667.70
Open
Rs667.70
Day's High
Rs668.00
Day's Low
Rs651.00
Volume
45,011
Avg. Vol
109,109
52-wk High
Rs695.00
52-wk Low
Rs559.00
About
Persistent Systems Limited is engaged in the business of building software products. The Company offers complete product life cycle services. The Company's segments include Infrastructure and Systems, Telecom and Wireless, Life science and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Company's products include Connected Healthcare,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.75
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs51,900.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|80.00
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|1.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Persistent Systems Sept-qtr consol profit rises about 12 pct
* Sept quarter consol net profit 826.2 million rupees versus profit of 734.9 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Persistent Systems says to develop Ohio department of commerce's elicensing system
* Selected to develop Ohio department of commerce's elicensing system under Ohio's medical marijuana control program'
BRIEF-Persistent Systems June-qtr consol profit up about 2 pct
* June quarter consol profit 750.9 million rupees versus profit of 732.9 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Persistent Systems unit in Germany signs deal with Parx Werk AG, Switzerland
* Says unit in Germany signed deal with Parx Werk AG, Switzerland to acquire Parx
BRIEF-India's Persistent Systems March qtr profit rises
* Says March quarter net profit INR 538 million versus INR 515 million
BRIEF-Persistent Systems and Partners Healthcare team on digital platform for clinical care
* Says Partners Healthcare and Persistent Systems to team on new industrywide digital platform for clinical care
BRIEF-Persistent Systems March-qtr consol profit falls about 0.4 pct
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 779 million rupees