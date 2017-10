Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS (PETKM.IS)

About

Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS is a Turkey-based petrochemical company. The main product groups are Low-density polyethylene (LDPE); High-density polyethylene (HDPE); Polyvinyl chloride (PVC); Polypropylene (PP); Masterbatches; Olefins; Fibers, and Aromatics. The Company also produces other chemicals, such as caustic soda. The... ( more