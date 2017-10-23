Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PETR3.SA)

Brazil's Petrobras loses tax income case, will appeal BRASILIA Brazil's Petróleo Brasileiro SA said a federal court ruled against the oil firm in a 8.8 billion real (£2.1 billion) case over income tax payment in platform leasing contracts, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Brazil's Petrobras starts non-binding phase of gas pipeline sale process BRASILIA, Oct 23 Brazilian oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has started the non-binding phase of its process to sell a 90 percent stake in a gas pipeline system known as Transportadora Associada de Gás (TAG), the company said on Monday.

Petrobras applies to swap environmental fines for services SAO PAULO Brazil's Petróleo Brasileiro SA has applied to federal environmental agency Ibama to provide environmental protection services in exchange for wiping out all its fines for environmental offenses, the state-controlled oil company said late on Saturday.

Petrobras sets platform deal with Modec, announces Sepia field production delay RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 Brazil's state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it has set a deal with Japan's Modec Inc to rent a platform for exploration of the Sepia field, whose production will be delayed until 2021.

BRAZIL'S PETROBRAS SAYS TAX COURT RULED IN FAVOR OF COMPANY IN 7.8 BLN REAL TAX CASE BRAZIL'S PETROBRAS SAYS TAX COURT RULED IN FAVOR OF COMPANY IN 7.8 BLN REAL TAX CASE

Brazil's Petrobras produces 2.79 mln barrels of oil and gas per day in Sept BRASILIA, Oct 18 Petróleo Brasileiro SA produced 2.79 million barrels worth of oil and gas per day on average in September, the Brazilian state-controlled oil giant said on Wednesday.