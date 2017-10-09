Edition:
Pets at Home Group PLC (PETSP.L)

PETSP.L on London Stock Exchange

180.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
180.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,708,994
52-wk High
246.30
52-wk Low
154.10

About

Pets at Home Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a retailer of pet food, pet products and pet-related services. The Company is also the operator of an animal veterinary business and pet grooming salons and the multi-channel equestrian retailer, Ride-away. The Company has a format, dog focused high... (more)

Beta: 0.19
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,097.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 500.00
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 34.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.71 10.90
ROE: -- 11.26 14.09

BRIEF-Bookrunner says Pets At Home Group ‍placing books to close at 6.45 pm UKT

* BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ORDERS NOT AT 195P RISK MISSING‍​

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-‍Block Trade - Bookrunner says Pets at Home placing books expected to close at short notice

* ‍BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Block Trade - Bookrunners says KKR to sell 61 mln shares in Pets at Home Group at 195p/shr

* BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING OF 61 MILLION SHARES IN CO , ABOUT 12.2% OF CO'S SHARES CAPITAL

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Pets At Home says financial outlook for year in line with expectations

* GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.0% TO £256.5M FOR 16 WEEK PERIOD FROM 31ST MARCH TO 20TH JULY 2017

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Pets at home posts FY group revenue at 834.2 mln stg

* "Existing joint venture vet practices already deliver income to group of £47.1m, but have potential to generate more than £80m when fully mature" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

25 May 2017
