Peugeot SA (PEUP.PA)

PSA chief signals possible cost cuts at Opel unit - Die Welt FRANKFURT PSA Group Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has signalled possible cost cuts at its Opel unit, noting in a newspaper interview that production costs were at least 50 percent higher than at the company's French factories.

PSA chief signals possible cost cuts at Opel unit - Die Welt FRANKFURT, Oct 20 PSA Group Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has signalled possible cost cuts at its Opel unit, noting in a newspaper interview that production costs were at least 50 percent higher than at the company's French factories.

Ford, PSA led European car sales decline in September PARIS French carmaker PSA Group and U.S. competitor Ford led a 2 percent decline in European car sales last month, according to industry data published on Tuesday.

Ford, PSA led European car sales decline in September PARIS French carmaker PSA Group and U.S. competitor Ford led a 2 percent decline in European car sales last month, according to industry data published on Tuesday.

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 17 Oct 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port PARIS French carmaker PSA on Friday said it would cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port in Britain by the end of the year to improve the production facility's competitiveness.

PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port PARIS French carmaker PSA on Friday said it would cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port in Britain by the end of the year to improve the production facility's competitiveness.

UPDATE 1-PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port PARIS, Oct 13 French carmaker PSA on Friday said it would cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port in Britain by the end of the year to improve the production facility's competitiveness.

BRIEF-PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port * Says intends to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port production facility by end of 2017 via voluntary separation programme