Edition:
United Kingdom

Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L)

PFC.L on London Stock Exchange

417.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
417.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,649,804
52-wk High
955.00
52-wk Low
345.20

Chart for

About

Petrofac Limited is a service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry. The Company designs and builds oil and gas facilities; operates, maintains and manages facilities and trains personnel; enhances production, and develops and co-invests in upstream and infrastructure projects. The Company operates... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.32
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,494.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 345.91
Dividend: 9.35
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 84.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.65 10.90
ROE: -- 5.52 14.09

Latest News about PFC.L

Petrofac extends North Sea contract with Chevron

Oct 5 Oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said its North Sea engineering services contract with a unit of Chevron Corp had been extended for 12 months.

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Petrofac secures North Sea contract extension with Chevron

* SECURED CONTRACT EXTENSION FROM CHEVRON NORTH SEA FOR PROVISION OF ENGINEERING SERVICES; AGREEMENT HELD SINCE 2014​

05 Oct 2017

Italy watchdog fines Petrofac CEO for alleged insider trading on Saipem shares

MILAN, Aug 31 Italian market watchdog Consob has imposed fines on Petrofac CEO Ayman Asfari and former Saipem CEO Pietro Franco Tali for alleged insider trading in Saipem shares in 2012, a Consob document said.

31 Aug 2017

Petrofac's first-half profit falls, cuts dividend

British oilfield services company Petrofac reported a 10.7 percent fall in core earnings for the first-half on Wednesday as subdued oil prices forced exploration and drilling companies to defer or cancel service contracts.

30 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Petrofac's first-half profit falls, cuts dividend

* Shares rise as adjusted net profit beats forecasts (Adds comments, shares, background)

30 Aug 2017

Petrofac reports 10.7 pct fall in first-half core earnings

Aug 30 British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd on Wednesday reported a 10.7 percent fall in core earnings for the first-half as subdued oil prices forced exploration and drilling companies to defer or cancel service contracts.

30 Aug 2017

Italy's markets watchdog imposes sanctions on Petrofac's CEO

Aug 24 Italy's markets watchdog Consob has imposed sanctions on Petrofac Ltd CEO Ayman Asfari, including a 300,000 euro ($353,790.00) fine, in relation to dealing in shares of an Italian company, Petrofac said on Thursday.

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Petrofac sells stake in Pánuco contract

* SAYS PETROFAC HAS SOLD ITS 50% INTEREST IN PETRO-SPM INTEGRATED SERVICES S.A. DE C.V TO SCHLUMBERGER​

22 Aug 2017

Gulf project awards slumped in H1 but will pick up: MEED study

DUBAI Contracts awarded to build economic projects in the Gulf's rich Arab oil exporting states slumped in the first half of this year but are expected to pick up in the second half, a data service tracking the industry said on Saturday.

19 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco gets bids to expand Hawiyah gas plant - sources

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Aug 16 Saudi Aramco has received bids from international engineering firms to expand the Hawiyah gas plant, industry sources said on Wednesday.

16 Aug 2017
» More PFC.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More PFC.L Market Views