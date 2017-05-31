Edition:
Pfizer Ltd (PFIZ.NS)

PFIZ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,740.50INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs16.05 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs1,724.45
Open
Rs1,714.20
Day's High
Rs1,768.80
Day's Low
Rs1,712.50
Volume
9,012
Avg. Vol
12,519
52-wk High
Rs1,957.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,642.00

About

Pfizer Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 140 products across over 15 therapeutic areas. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and exporting pharmaceutical products. The Company offers a range of products for Anti-Allergic, Anti-Diabetic,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.04
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs81,362.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 45.75
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 0.84

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about PFIZ.NS

BRIEF-India's Pfizer Ltd signs deal to buy Neksium brand from AstraZeneca AB, Sweden

* Says entered into an acquisition agreement with AstraZeneca AB, Sweden

31 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates