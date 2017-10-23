Edition:
Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)

PG.N on New York Stock Exchange

87.30USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.95 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
$88.25
Open
$88.65
Day's High
$88.86
Day's Low
$86.87
Volume
3,347,426
Avg. Vol
2,276,915
52-wk High
$94.67
52-wk Low
$81.18

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories... (more)

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): $235,442.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,550.01
Dividend: 0.69
Yield (%): 2.99

P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

BRIEF-P&G files pricing term sheet related to three part $1.8 bln notes offering

* P&G files pricing term sheet related to three part $1.8 billion notes offering - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2y1jWYf) Further company coverage:

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-P&G says ‍​offering of €500 mln 0.500 pct notes due 2024 priced at 99.378 pct

* P&G - ‍​offering of €500 million 0.500% notes due 2024 priced at 99.378% and €500 million of 1.250% notes due 2029 priced at 99.701% Source text (http://bit.ly/2y0UfHx) Further company coverage:

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock

* P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock to participants in the procter & gamble U.K. share investment scheme Source text: (http://bit.ly/2gUwPh9) Further company coverage:

21 Oct 2017

BRIEF-P&G files for potential debt shelf offering

* P&G files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hU0vuz) Further company coverage:

21 Oct 2017

Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row

Procter & Gamble Co disappointed Wall Street with sales on Friday, hurt by continuing weakness in its Gillette business, a week after it claimed to have fought off hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz's move to muscle onto the board. | Video

20 Oct 2017

US STOCKS-Tech, bank stocks lift Wall St; tax-cut plan back in focus

* Senate passes budget plan that could pave the way for tax cuts

20 Oct 2017
Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB.N) $112.53 -0.91
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) $143.62 +1.22
Unilever NV (UNc.AS) €47.44 -0.16
Unilever NV (UNIA.AS) €47.70 --
Unilever NV (UN_pa.AS) €989.00 --
Unilever NV (UN_p.AS) €303.50 --
Unilever NV (UN_pb.AS) -- --
Unilever plc (ULVR.L) 4,121.00 --
L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA) €185.00 -0.35
Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL.N) $72.19 -0.13

