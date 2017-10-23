Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)
87.30USD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.95 (-1.08%)
$88.25
$88.65
$88.86
$86.87
3,347,426
2,276,915
$94.67
$81.18
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$235,442.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,550.01
|Dividend:
|0.69
|Yield (%):
|2.99
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|87.15
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.49
|14.09
BRIEF-P&G files pricing term sheet related to three part $1.8 bln notes offering
* P&G files pricing term sheet related to three part $1.8 billion notes offering - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2y1jWYf) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-P&G says offering of €500 mln 0.500 pct notes due 2024 priced at 99.378 pct
* P&G - offering of €500 million 0.500% notes due 2024 priced at 99.378% and €500 million of 1.250% notes due 2029 priced at 99.701% Source text (http://bit.ly/2y0UfHx) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock
* P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock to participants in the procter & gamble U.K. share investment scheme Source text: (http://bit.ly/2gUwPh9) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-P&G files for potential debt shelf offering
* P&G files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hU0vuz) Further company coverage:
Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row
Procter & Gamble Co disappointed Wall Street with sales on Friday, hurt by continuing weakness in its Gillette business, a week after it claimed to have fought off hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz's move to muscle onto the board. | Video
UPDATE 4-Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row
Oct 20 Procter & Gamble Co disappointed Wall Street with sales on Friday, hurt by continuing weakness in its Gillette business, a week after it claimed to have fought off hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz's move to muscle onto the board.
US STOCKS-Tech, bank stocks lift Wall St; tax-cut plan back in focus
* Senate passes budget plan that could pave the way for tax cuts
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB.N)
|$112.53
|-0.91
|Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)
|$143.62
|+1.22
|Unilever NV (UNc.AS)
|€47.44
|-0.16
|Unilever NV (UNIA.AS)
|€47.70
|--
|Unilever NV (UN_pa.AS)
|€989.00
|--
|Unilever NV (UN_p.AS)
|€303.50
|--
|Unilever NV (UN_pb.AS)
|--
|--
|Unilever plc (ULVR.L)
|4,121.00
|--
|L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA)
|€185.00
|-0.35
|Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL.N)
|$72.19
|-0.13