Edition:
United Kingdom

Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF.TO)

PGF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.27CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
$1.26
Open
$1.25
Day's High
$1.28
Day's Low
$1.25
Volume
773,911
Avg. Vol
1,337,101
52-wk High
$2.32
52-wk Low
$0.68

Chart for

About

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is engaged in the development, production and acquisition of, and the exploration for, oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The Lindbergh thermal property is located approximately 420 kilometers north east of Calgary, Alberta and 50... (more)

Overall

Beta: 4.35
Market Cap(Mil.): $740.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 552.25
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about PGF.TO

BRIEF-Pengrowth announces the sale of non-core Alberta assets

* Says ‍sale is expected to generate material savings in aggregate operating expenses as well as general and administrative costs​

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES FINALIZATION OF AGREEMENTS TO AMEND FINANCIAL COVENANTS

* PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT DEBT REPAYMENT AND FINALIZATION OF AGREEMENTS WITH BANK SYNDICATE AND NOTEHOLDERS TO AMEND FINANCIAL COVENANTS

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-PENGROWTH REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL REMAINING SWAN HILLS PROPERTIES FOR $150 MLN

* PENGROWTH REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL REMAINING SWAN HILLS PROPERTIES FOR $150 MILLION

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Pengrowth qtrly ‍FFO per share $0.05

* Pengrowth closes significant asset sales and reaches agreement in principle on key elements of covenant relief

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Pengrowth to sell its Olds/Garrington area assets for $300 mln

* Pengrowth enters into agreement for the sale of its olds/garrington area assets for $300 million

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Pengrowth delivers Q1 funds flow from operations of $0.05 per share

* Pengrowth delivers transformational debt reduction in first quarter driven by asset sales

03 May 2017

BRIEF-Pengrowth to sell remaining Swan Hills assets for $185 mln

* Pengrowth enters into agreement to sell remaining Swan Hills assets for $185 million

25 Apr 2017
» More PGF.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates