Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA (PGN.WA)

PGN.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

6.64PLN
1:40pm BST
Change (% chg)

-0.11zł (-1.63%)
Prev Close
6.75zł
Open
6.74zł
Day's High
6.74zł
Day's Low
6.63zł
Volume
1,737,921
Avg. Vol
2,795,675
52-wk High
6.98zł
52-wk Low
4.55zł

About

Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA (PGNiG SA) is a Poland-based company operating in the oil and natural gas market. Its business is divided into three segments: Exploration and Production; Trade and Storage and Distribution; and Others. The core activity of the Company covers exploration and production of natural gas... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.18
Market Cap(Mil.): zł38,945.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,778.31
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 2.97

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.92 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

Latest News about PGN.WA

German pipeline Opal says Gazprom may continue with auctions

FRANKFURT Polish energy company PGniG and its German subsidiary have failed to win an injunction aimed at blocking Russia's Gazprom from increasing its use of the Opal pipeline in eastern Germany, the pipeline's operator said on Friday.

13 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Russia's Gazprom says resolves issue with gas supplies to Poland

MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday a technical issue that caused poor quality gas to be delivered to Poland via the Yamal pipeline had been resolved.

22 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-Poland suspends Russian gas supplies via Yamal pipeline due to poor quality

WARSAW, June 21 Poland temporarily halted gas deliveries from Russia via the Yamal pipeline on Wednesday due to poor quality of the gas, which Russia said was due to a "short-term technical problem."

21 Jun 2017

CEE MARKETS-Warsaw leads stocks rise, Hungarian bonds firm at auction

* Fed comments on rate caution helps CEE assets * Warsaw leads stock gains, JSW and PGNiG Q1 results help * Hungarian bond sale draws strong demand on IRS announcement (Adds Polish central bank governor comments, Hungarian bond auction results) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 25 Warsaw led Central European equities higher on Thursday as emerging market stocks firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to rate hikes and Polish energy firms P

25 May 2017

Poland's PGNiG urges tough stance in EU antitrust case vs Gazprom

WARSAW State-run Polish oil and gas company PGNiG urged the European Commission on Thursday to take a tough stance in its antitrust investigation into Gazprom , saying the Russian company should have to pay a fine and sell assets.

18 May 2017

UPDATE 1-Poland's PGNiG urges tough stance in EU antitrust case vs Gazprom

WARSAW, May 18 State-run Polish oil and gas company PGNiG urged the European Commission on Thursday to take a tough stance in its antitrust investigation into Gazprom, saying the Russian company should have to pay a fine and sell assets.

18 May 2017

UPDATE 1-Poland to receive its first U.S. LNG supplies in June

WARSAW, April 27 Poland will receive its first liquefied natural gas supplies (LNG) from the United States in mid-June as a result of a deal Polish gas firm PGNiG signed with Cheniere Energy, state-run PGNiG said on Thursday.

27 Apr 2017

Poland - Factors to Watch Apr 26

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

26 Apr 2017
