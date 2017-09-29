Edition:
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.BO)

PGRD.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

214.75INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.05 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs212.70
Open
Rs213.85
Day's High
Rs215.90
Day's Low
Rs211.40
Volume
129,709
Avg. Vol
327,725
52-wk High
Rs226.40
52-wk Low
Rs167.40

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is a transmission company engaged in the power transmission business with responsibility for planning, implementation, operation and maintenance of Inter-State Transmission System and operation of National and Regional Load Dispatch Centers. The Company's segments include Transmission,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.90
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,071,168.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,231.59
Dividend: 3.35
Yield (%): 2.12

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about PGRD.BO

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

* Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 mln

* Power Grid Corporation of India - enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 million

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Valiant Communications secures L1 status in auction by Power Grid Corp for 2 contracts

* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

30 May 2017
