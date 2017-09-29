Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.BO)
PGRD.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
214.75INR
11:28am BST
214.75INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.05 (+0.96%)
Rs2.05 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs212.70
Rs212.70
Open
Rs213.85
Rs213.85
Day's High
Rs215.90
Rs215.90
Day's Low
Rs211.40
Rs211.40
Volume
129,709
129,709
Avg. Vol
327,725
327,725
52-wk High
Rs226.40
Rs226.40
52-wk Low
Rs167.40
Rs167.40
About
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is a transmission company engaged in the power transmission business with responsibility for planning, implementation, operation and maintenance of Inter-State Transmission System and operation of National and Regional Load Dispatch Centers. The Company's segments include Transmission,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs1,071,168.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,231.59
|Dividend:
|3.35
|Yield (%):
|2.12
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
* Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 mln
* Power Grid Corporation of India - enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 million
BRIEF-Valiant Communications secures L1 status in auction by Power Grid Corp for 2 contracts
* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: