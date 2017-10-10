Pegas Nonwovens SA (PGSN.PR)

BRIEF-R2G says acquired 77.66 percent of Pegas Nonwovens stock in takeover offer * Czech family office R2G says acquired 77.66 percent of Pegas Nonwovens stock in voluntary takeover offer

BRIEF-Czech textile company Pegas lines up deal for new production line * Artificial textiles manufacturer Pegas says has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy a new production line for its plant at Znojmo in the Czech Republic.

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 27 PRAGUE, Sept 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on C

R2G lifts stake in Pegas Nonwovens to over 80 percent PRAGUE, Sept 26 Investor R2G Rohan Czech holds more than 80 percent of artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens after closing a voluntary takeover bid, it said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-R2G builds 74.73 percent stake in Pegas Nonwovens * Pegas says R2G holds 74.73 percent stake after voluntary bid

BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens says R2G has raised holding in Pegas to 51.28 percent * Pegas nonwovens says R2G has raised stake in pegas to 51.28 percent

BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens gets approval for delisting of Warsaw shares * says Warsaw stock exchange approved delisting of Pegas stock, decision takes effect Sept 19

UPDATE 1-Wood Textiles reverses course, agrees to sell Pegas Nonwovens stake PRAGUE, Sept 13 Wood Textiles Holding will make way for R2G Rohan Czech's takeover of Pegas Nonwovens after reversing course and agreeing to sell its 29.98 percent stake in the artificial fabrics maker, the company said on Wednesday.

Wood to sell its Pegas Nonwovens stake to R2G PRAGUE, Sept 13 Wood Textiles Holding will make way for R2G Rohan Czech's takeover of Pegas Nonwovens by selling it its 29.98 percent stake in the artificial textile maker, it said in a statement on Wednesday.