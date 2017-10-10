Edition:
Pegas Nonwovens SA (PGSN.PR)

PGSN.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

860.80CZK
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

-9.20Kč (-1.06%)
Prev Close
870.00Kč
Open
880.60Kč
Day's High
880.60Kč
Day's Low
860.70Kč
Volume
2,590
Avg. Vol
16,829
52-wk High
1,027.00Kč
52-wk Low
753.10Kč

Pegas Nonwovens SA is a Luxembourg-based Czech holding company engaged in the production of nonwoven fabrics. It supplies its clients with synthetic spunbond and meltblown nonwovens for the use in disposable hygiene products; furniture and construction applications, comprising under roofing covers, as well as heat and sound... (more)

Beta: 0.32
Market Cap(Mil.): Kč7,995.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8.76
Dividend: 35.12
Yield (%): 3.86

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.30 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

BRIEF-R2G says acquired 77.66 percent of Pegas Nonwovens stock in takeover offer

* Czech family office R2G says acquired 77.66 percent of Pegas Nonwovens stock in voluntary takeover offer

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Czech textile company Pegas lines up deal for new production line

* Artificial textiles manufacturer Pegas says has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy a new production line for its plant at Znojmo in the Czech Republic.

28 Sep 2017

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 27

PRAGUE, Sept 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on C

27 Sep 2017

R2G lifts stake in Pegas Nonwovens to over 80 percent

PRAGUE, Sept 26 Investor R2G Rohan Czech holds more than 80 percent of artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens after closing a voluntary takeover bid, it said on Tuesday.

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-R2G builds 74.73 percent stake in Pegas Nonwovens

* Pegas says R2G holds 74.73 percent stake after voluntary bid

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens says R2G has raised holding in Pegas to 51.28 percent

* Pegas nonwovens says R2G has raised stake in pegas to 51.28 percent

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens gets approval for delisting of Warsaw shares

* says Warsaw stock exchange approved delisting of Pegas stock, decision takes effect Sept 19

18 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Wood Textiles reverses course, agrees to sell Pegas Nonwovens stake

PRAGUE, Sept 13 Wood Textiles Holding will make way for R2G Rohan Czech's takeover of Pegas Nonwovens after reversing course and agreeing to sell its 29.98 percent stake in the artificial fabrics maker, the company said on Wednesday.

13 Sep 2017

Wood to sell its Pegas Nonwovens stake to R2G

PRAGUE, Sept 13 Wood Textiles Holding will make way for R2G Rohan Czech's takeover of Pegas Nonwovens by selling it its 29.98 percent stake in the artificial textile maker, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens expects Warsaw de-listing in fourth quarter

* says Polish supervisory authority gave permission for delisting of company's shares from Warsaw Stock Exchange, with effect from Sept 19

30 Aug 2017
