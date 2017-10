Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS (PGSUS.IS)

About

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS (Pegasus) is a Turkey-based airline company. The Company operates 40 Boeing 737-800s, 2 Boeing 737-400s plus 3 Boeing 737-800s, 2 Airbus A319s, and 1 Airbus A320s with IZair. Under the ownership of ESAS Holding, Pegasus serves 24 destinations within Turkey and 37 internationally. Internationally the... ( more