Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG.AS)

PHG.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

35.10EUR
9:10am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.71 (-1.98%)
Prev Close
€35.81
Open
€35.19
Day's High
€35.40
Day's Low
€35.02
Volume
979,422
Avg. Vol
3,010,633
52-wk High
€36.12
52-wk Low
€26.28

Chart for

About

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company's segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.45
Market Cap(Mil.): €32,913.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 940.92
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 2.29

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 189.21 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.55 10.90
ROE: -- 14.90 14.09

Latest News about PHG.AS

Philips growth spurred by toothbrush demand in China

AMSTERDAM Strong demand for its electric toothbrushes in China helped Dutch healthcare technology company Philips to a 4 percent rise in sales in the third quarter, on track to hit its full-year target, the company said on Monday.

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Philips growth spurred by toothbrush demand in China

* Philips sales grow 4 percent in Q3 on strong demand in China

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips Q3 sales rise to 4.1 billion euros‍​

* Q3 SALES INCREASED TO EUR 4.1 BILLION, WITH COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 4%‍​

23 Oct 2017

Philips Q3 core profit rises 12 pct

AMSTERDAM, Oct 23 Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday its core profits in the third quarter rose 12 percent to 532 million euros ($626.11 million), as strong growth in China pushed sales up 4 percent.

23 Oct 2017

Philips sees profit hit from U.S. defibrillator blow

AMSTERDAM Health technology company Philips is suspending the manufacture of some defibrillators in the United States and will make others under heightened scrutiny following criticisms from U.S. regulators, in a move it said would dent profits.

11 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Philips sees profit hit from U.S. defibrillator blow

* Latest in a series of disputes with U.S. regulators (Updates with CEO comments, background, shares)

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Philips' subsidiary Philips North America LLC reaches agreement with U.S. DoJ, representing FDA

* PHILIPS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON A CONSENT DECREE FOCUSING ON THE COMPANY’S DEFIBRILLATOR MANUFACTURING IN THE U.S.

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Philips and Indonesian Siloam Hospitals sign multi-year partnership agreement

* ‍PHILIPS AND INDONESIAN SILOAM HOSPITALS SIGN MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT​

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips reclassified to health care sector by MSCI‍​

* RECLASSIFICATION EFFECTIVE AS OF OPENING OF EUROPEAN MARKETS ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2017 Source text: http://philips.to/2gxBNPI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

04 Sep 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates