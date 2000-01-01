Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (PHIL.NS)
PHIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
909.70INR
11:26am BST
909.70INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.00 (-1.41%)
Rs-13.00 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
Rs922.70
Rs922.70
Open
Rs931.95
Rs931.95
Day's High
Rs961.45
Rs961.45
Day's Low
Rs885.00
Rs885.00
Volume
1,600,452
1,600,452
Avg. Vol
601,743
601,743
52-wk High
Rs961.45
Rs961.45
52-wk Low
Rs202.00
Rs202.00
About
Phillips Carbon Black Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of carbon black, which is used by the rubber industry. It operates through two segments: Carbon black and Power. The Company produces and sells excess electric power generated from the low calorific value off gas, which is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs31,898.01
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|34.47
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|0.78
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.03
|14.09