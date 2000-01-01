Edition:
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (PHIL.NS)

PHIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

909.70INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.00 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
Rs922.70
Open
Rs931.95
Day's High
Rs961.45
Day's Low
Rs885.00
Volume
1,600,452
Avg. Vol
601,743
52-wk High
Rs961.45
52-wk Low
Rs202.00

About

Phillips Carbon Black Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of carbon black, which is used by the rubber industry. It operates through two segments: Carbon black and Power. The Company produces and sells excess electric power generated from the low calorific value off gas, which is... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.48
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs31,898.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 34.47
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 0.78

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.39 10.90
ROE: -- 8.03 14.09

