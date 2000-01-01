Pidilite Industries Ltd (PIDI.NS)
PIDI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
800.50INR
11:21am BST
800.50INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.55 (-0.19%)
Rs-1.55 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs802.05
Rs802.05
Open
Rs808.70
Rs808.70
Day's High
Rs808.70
Rs808.70
Day's Low
Rs788.50
Rs788.50
Volume
328,304
328,304
Avg. Vol
391,916
391,916
52-wk High
Rs868.45
Rs868.45
52-wk Low
Rs567.75
Rs567.75
About
Pidilite Industries Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of adhesives and glues, including rubber based glues and adhesives. Its segments include Consumer & Bazaar Products, Industrial Products and Others. The Consumer & Bazaar Products segment includes products, such as adhesives, sealants,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs410,427.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|512.81
|Dividend:
|4.75
|Yield (%):
|0.59
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.77
|14.09