Polaris Infrastructure Inc (PIF.TO)
PIF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.15CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (Polaris Infrastructure), formerly Ram Power, Corp., is a renewable energy company. The Company is focused on the development, production and sale of electricity from geothermal energy. It is engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Polaris recalls ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Polaris recalls about 6,300 ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles due to fire and burn hazards
BRIEF-Polaris Infrastructure declares qtrly dividend of US$0.14/shr
BRIEF-Polaris Infrastructure announces quarterly dividend increase
BRIEF-Polaris Infrastructure Inc - qtrly shr $0.08
BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Polaris recalls 2,800 Scrambler All-Terrain vehicles due to crash hazard
BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Polaris recalls 16,800 RZR 170 recreational off-highway vehicles
BRIEF-Polaris recalls about 25,600 Sportsman 570 All-Terrain vehicles due to fuel leak, fire hazards
BRIEF-Polaris infrastructure announces 2017 first quarter results
