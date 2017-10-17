Pick N Pay Stores Ltd (PIKJ.J)
PIKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,814.00ZAc
2:38pm BST
5,814.00ZAc
2:38pm BST
Change (% chg)
-51.00 (-0.87%)
-51.00 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
5,865.00
5,865.00
Open
5,869.00
5,869.00
Day's High
5,890.00
5,890.00
Day's Low
5,792.00
5,792.00
Volume
352,018
352,018
Avg. Vol
1,222,972
1,222,972
52-wk High
7,339.00
7,339.00
52-wk Low
5,460.00
5,460.00
About
Pick n Pay Stores Limited, through its subsidiaries and associates, operates in the retail sector in South Africa and and the rest of the African continent. The Company operates through two segments: South Africa and Rest of Africa. Its South Africa segment operates in various formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R28,330.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|488.45
|Dividend:
|146.40
|Yield (%):
|3.04
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Pick n Pay Stores' HEPS up 13.1 pct in 26 weeks to Aug. 27
* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33.40 CENTS PER SHARE UP 11.7% ON PRIOR YEAR, IN LINE WITH GROWTH IN HEPS ON A NORMALISED BASIS
BRIEF-Pick n Pay Stores says 26-wks EPS expected to be down more than 20 pct
* 26-WKS GROUP EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO BE DOWN MORE THAN 20%