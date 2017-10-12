Edition:
Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJCa.TO)

PJCa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

24.47CAD
3:38pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
$24.41
Open
$24.40
Day's High
$24.48
Day's Low
$24.40
Volume
66,879
Avg. Vol
245,268
52-wk High
$24.90
52-wk Low
$19.24

The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in franchising pharmacy chains. The Company operates through two segments: franchising and generic drugs. Within the franchising segment, the Company carries on the franchising activity under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Jean Coutu... (more)

Beta: 0.03
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,574.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 183.79
Dividend: 0.13
Yield (%): 2.09

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.66 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.89 10.90
ROE: -- 13.39 14.09

BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group Pjc Q2 earnings per share c$0.26

* Jean Coutu Group Pjc Inc - ‍for quarter ended September 2, 2017, on a same-store basis, PJC network's retail sales increased by 4.0%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Metro enters agreements to sell majority of its holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard

* Metro enters into agreements to sell the majority of its holding in alimentation Couche-Tard

11 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's Metro to sell majority stake in Couche Tard for C$1.5 bln

Oct 11 Canada's Metro Inc said on Wednesday it would sell a major portion of its stake in Alimentation Couche Tard Inc to fund its C$4.5 billion acquisition of pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group.

11 Oct 2017

Metro Inc to buy Jean Coutu Group in $3.60 billion deal

Metro Inc, Canada's third biggest food retailer, said on Monday it would buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group for C$4.5 billion ($3.60 billion).

02 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Canada's Metro buys Jean Coutu for $3.6 bln to stave off looming risks

TORONTO, Oct 2 Metro Inc, Canada's third-biggest food retailer, on Monday agreed to buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group for C$4.5 billion ($3.6 billion) for cash and stock, paying what analysts said was a "steep" premium to protect against risks facing the retail sector.

02 Oct 2017

Metro Inc to buy Jean Coutu Group in $3.60 billion deal

Oct 2 Metro Inc, Canada's third biggest food retailer, said on Monday it would buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group for C$4.5 billion ($3.60 billion).

02 Oct 2017

Canada's Metro in talks to buy Jean Coutu for $3.6 billion, shares soar

Metro Inc , Canada's third-biggest food retailer said on Wednesday it was in talks to buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group in a deal that values the company at C$4.5 billion ($3.62 billion), sending shares of the target surging to multi-year highs.

27 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Canada's Metro in talks to buy Jean Coutu for $3.6 bln, shares soar

* Offer is 6.1 pct premium to Jean Coutu price before trading halt

27 Sep 2017

Metro Inc in talks to buy Jean Coutu for C$4.50 billion

Metro Inc , Canada's third-biggest food retailer, is in talks to buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group in a deal that values the company at C$4.5 billion (2.71 billion pounds).

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.25

* Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc - qtrly ‍revenues $750.4 million versus $723.6​ million

11 Jul 2017
