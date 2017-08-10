Edition:
Park Lawn Corp (PLC.TO)

PLC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.00CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
$20.07
Open
$20.16
Day's High
$20.17
Day's Low
$19.96
Volume
7,580
Avg. Vol
23,956
52-wk High
$20.88
52-wk Low
$14.85

Chart for

About

Park Lawn Corporation provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. The Company's products and services are sold to people on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. It owns and operates over six cemeteries in the Greater Toronto Area and operates the crematorium at the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.29
Market Cap(Mil.): $297.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 15.34
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 2.35

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.83 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.89 10.90
ROE: -- 7.53 14.09

Latest News about PLC.TO

BRIEF-Park Lawn Q2 earnings per share C$0.072

* Q2 revenue C$20.14 million versus C$18.81 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-PARK LAWN ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING TO C$70 MLN

* PARK LAWN CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING FROM C$60 MILLION TO C$70 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS

08 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Park Lawn agrees to acquire Saber Management

* Park Lawn Corporation agrees to acquire saber management and announces C$60 million bought deal offering

07 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Park Lawn Q1 earnings per share C$0.117

* Park Lawn Corp - expect to see short-term dilution of per share metrics improve in 2017 as co deploys remaining cash from our 2016 bought deal financing

11 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates