Edition:
United Kingdom

Prometic Life Sciences Inc (PLI.TO)

PLI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.60CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
$1.61
Open
$1.65
Day's High
$1.66
Day's Low
$1.58
Volume
1,312,509
Avg. Vol
977,062
52-wk High
$3.22
52-wk Low
$1.12

Chart for

About

Prometic Life Sciences Inc (ProMetic) is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company has two segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics and Protein Technology. The Company offers its technology platform for large-scale drug purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics and the elimination of pathogens to various... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.11
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,060.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 706.75
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates