Petronet LNG Ltd (PLNG.NS)

PLNG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

269.10INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.05 (-1.48%)
Prev Close
Rs273.15
Open
Rs275.05
Day's High
Rs275.05
Day's Low
Rs264.50
Volume
3,312,360
Avg. Vol
4,475,730
52-wk High
Rs275.05
52-wk Low
Rs163.00

Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) is engaged in sale of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG). The Company is engaged in the import and re-gasification of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Company operates through the segment of natural gas business. The Company's terminals include Dahej LNG terminal, Kochi LNG terminal, Gangavaram... (more)

Beta: 0.45
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs366,150.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,500.00
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 1.02

P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

India Petronet set to buy extra 1 mln T Australian LNG from Exxon - sources

NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India's Petronet LNG has agreed to buy an additional one million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from ExxonMobil's share of the Gorgon project in Australia, two sources said on Monday, after the global giant eased the terms of a previous deal.

11 Sep 2017

ExxonMobil slashes 20-year LNG price to India in bad omen for producers

MELBOURNE, Sept 11 India has won a big price cut on a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with global giant ExxonMobil Corp in a rare contract renegotiation, a bad sign for global producers in a heavily oversupplied market.

11 Sep 2017

India renegotiates LNG deal with Exxon - oil minister

NEW DELHI India has renegotiated the pricing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported from Australia’s Gorgon project to make the imported fuel affordable to price-sensitive domestic customers, Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

09 Sep 2017

India renegotiates LNG deal with Exxon - oil minister

NEW DELHI, Sept 9 India has renegotiated the pricing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported from Australia’s Gorgon project to make the imported fuel affordable to price-sensitive domestic customers, Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

09 Sep 2017

No impact on Qatar LNG as Saudi, others cut ties - India's Petronet

NEW DELHI India's Petronet LNG said on Monday it did not expect any impact on gas supplies from Qatar after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with the Gulf Arab state accusing it of supporting terrorism.

05 Jun 2017
