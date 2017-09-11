Petronet LNG Ltd (PLNG.NS)
269.10INR
11:22am BST
Rs-4.05 (-1.48%)
Rs273.15
Rs275.05
Rs275.05
Rs264.50
3,312,360
4,475,730
Rs275.05
Rs163.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs366,150.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,500.00
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|1.02
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09
India Petronet set to buy extra 1 mln T Australian LNG from Exxon - sources
NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India's Petronet LNG has agreed to buy an additional one million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from ExxonMobil's share of the Gorgon project in Australia, two sources said on Monday, after the global giant eased the terms of a previous deal.
ExxonMobil slashes 20-year LNG price to India in bad omen for producers
MELBOURNE, Sept 11 India has won a big price cut on a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with global giant ExxonMobil Corp in a rare contract renegotiation, a bad sign for global producers in a heavily oversupplied market.
India renegotiates LNG deal with Exxon - oil minister
NEW DELHI India has renegotiated the pricing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported from Australia’s Gorgon project to make the imported fuel affordable to price-sensitive domestic customers, Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.
India renegotiates LNG deal with Exxon - oil minister
NEW DELHI, Sept 9 India has renegotiated the pricing of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported from Australia’s Gorgon project to make the imported fuel affordable to price-sensitive domestic customers, Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.
No impact on Qatar LNG as Saudi, others cut ties - India's Petronet
NEW DELHI India's Petronet LNG said on Monday it did not expect any impact on gas supplies from Qatar after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with the Gulf Arab state accusing it of supporting terrorism.