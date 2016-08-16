Edition:
United Kingdom

Polypipe Group PLC (PLP.L)

PLP.L on London Stock Exchange

419.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
419.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
379,942
52-wk High
439.50
52-wk Low
243.90

Chart for

About

Polypipe Group plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of plastic piping systems for the residential, commercial, civil and infrastructure sectors. The Company's segments include Residential Piping Systems, Commercial and Infrastructure Piping Systems (UK), and Commercial and Infrastructure (Mainland Europe). The Company... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.26
Market Cap(Mil.): £811.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 198.36
Dividend: 3.60
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.37 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.34 10.90
ROE: -- 8.93 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views